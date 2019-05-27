Six Meru children to benefit from heart operations at Mater

Six children from Meru are among beneficiaries of the Mater heart run, an initiative to sensitise on and contribute funds for those suffering from heart-related diseases.

Brian Mwenda, Kelvin Ndereba, Godwin Shalom, Ann Kinya, Alex Kimathi and Emmanuel Mbaabu were named among the beneficiaries on Saturday at Kinoru Stadium where the Mater heart run was flagged off by Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

Families of the children expressed gratitude to the initiative saying it has saved lives.

“My child was one year old when cardiac surgery was performed on him. He is now five years. He could not talk or eat. We thank God and may he bless those who support the programme,” one of the parents said.

David Muthomi, the father to Godwin said his child had two holes in his heart that were discovered when he was only one month old.

“He was taken to Mater where he was operated on and stayed for 14 days in ICU. We are extremely grateful he has recovered,” he said.

Sophia Kagwiria said her child is recovering well and that they now only attend the clinic.

The initiative’s human resource director Christine Kagwiria said she saw it worth to champion for the marathon to come to Meru as part of interventions to those suffering from the complications.

Governor Kiraitu said many families can’t afford the surgeries due to poverty.

He urged residents to bring their loved ones to a medical camp scheduled for October in the county for examination and early detection of heart diseases.