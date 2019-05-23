Hunt on for thieves who stole Sh489,600 from Kibwezi M-Pesa

Police in Kibwezi are hunting for two armed robbers who stormed an M-Pesa shop and stole Sh489,600 in Kambu market on Tuesday night.

Kibwezi deputy subcounty police commander Geoffrey Nderitu said the thieves shot in the air to scare residents before they escaped into the bush after snatching the shop attendant's handbag that had the money.

"They escaped on foot during the 9 pm incident and left behind terrified residents and traders," Nderitu said.

Witnesses said the attendant was closing the shop when the robbers struck. They blamed police laxity for the raising insecurity in the area.

Residents have called on the government to increase the number of security officers in the area so that their property is protected.

They also blamed Kenya Power company for the frequent blackouts in the area.

“We have been experiencing long hours of darkness and this exposes us to attacks. Kenya Power should take the matter seriously and solve the problem,” businessman John Mutie said.

In January, another M-Pesa businessman was shot and killed by robbers in the market. In February, two people were killed by an armed gang.

Only one suspect was arrested and charged.

Edited by P. Wanambisi