Isiolo boda boda riders now compliant with traffic rules

Boda boda operators from Wabera, Bulapesa and Burat wards in Isiolo county are now properly kitted after completing a five-week safety sensitisation programme.

The 500 operators on Saturday received licences and protective gear from Governor Mohamed Kuti.

Kuti said the course, which was sponsored by the county government, was aimed at educating the riders. He hoped that there will henceforth be a reduction of accidents on the roads.

“A lot of accidents are caused by boda bodas, leading to the deaths of the riders, their passengers and even pedestrians. The survivors are left disabled,” he said.

The governor said training and provision of valid licences will help the operators to conduct their business without fear of being roughed up by security officers for failure to observe traffic rules.

The second cohort of trainees will start next week. Some 600 boda boda operators from the three wards have been enrolled. The training programme is under the Youths and Sports docket.

Riders in the other seven wards will also be trained and thereafter kitted with safety items. The protective gear includes helmets and reflector jackets.

County commissioner John Ondego said the number of motorcycle accidents reported at the county referral hospital every month was alarming. He urged the youth to be vigilant and observe all the traffic rules.

Ondego said a special ward had been set aside to take care of injuries resulting from boda boda accidents.

Beneficiaries Paul Mutuma and Idriss Rajab praised the county government for educating them to be compliant with the law ahead of the crackdowns expected to start next month, after the expiry of a grace period issued by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

They also asked for the construction of shades at strategic places for their convenience and that of passengers.

