Kuppet blames TSC for teachers' depression, deaths

Over ten school teachers in Taita Taveta County have died since the beginning of the year due to depression and lifestyle related ailments, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has said.

• Kuppet executive secretary in the county Shedrack Mutungi said teachers were suffering from stress and depression due to non conducive working environments.

• He said teachers were overwhelmed, further appealing to Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to hire more teachers in the region to reduce the workload.

by SOLOMON MUINGI
Coast
25 July 2019 - 00:00
KUPPET Chairman Omboko Milemba.Photo/FILE
Over  10 school teachers in Taita Taveta county have died since the beginning of the year due to depression and lifestyle-related ailments, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education  Teachers has said.

Kuppet's executive secretary in the county Shedrack Mutungi said teachers are suffering from stress and depression due to the non-conducive working environment.

He said they are overwhelmed, further appealing to the Teachers Service Commission to hire more tutors in the region to reduce the workload.

 

"Our employer is stressing teachers. They expect us to meet the target every term, not considering that we need more teachers to meet the demand," Mutungi said.

Seven of the deceased are secondary school teachers.

Mutungi said Voi Boys and Bura Girls in Mwatate lost two teachers, while Voi Girls and Shimbo Secondary lost one teacher each.

"We have also lost three retired teachers," he added.

Kuppet also blamed TSC for poor medical cover, saying teachers should be allowed to voluntarily choose their medical insurance.

He spoke during a county teacher's prayers day in ACK Cathedral,Voi.

Lenox Mshila, Taita Taveta Knut secretary echoed Mutungi sentiments, noting that cases of deaths resulting from lifestyle diseases were on the increase.

 

"There is a sad case of a teacher who was forcefully transferred from the village to a school in Voi town. He later committed suicide months later because he could not mantain his life in town," Mshila said.

by SOLOMON MUINGI
Coast
25 July 2019 - 00:00

