KRA seizes Sh12m ethanol and Range Rover at port

The Mombasa port-based Kenya Revenue Authority officials on Thursday busted a syndicate in which Sh12 million ethanol was being smuggled into the country.

The officials also seized a high-end Range Rover Sport shipped into the country as households goods.

Commissioner of Customs and Border Control Kevin Safari said customs officials seized two 20-foot containers with 144 drums of ethanol concealed as 1,000 bags of cement.

The Range Rover was in another 20-foot container. It had been declared as second-hand window frames, doors, folding chairs, stools and wall pictures.

The vehicle is suspected to have been stolen from the United Kingdom.

The manifest showed that the consignor for the vehicle is in Dubai, while the consignee is in Kampala. The country of origin is the UK.

Safari said the three containers were intercepted following intelligence reports.

“The containers were scanned through KRA non-intrusive scanners and the images showed inconsistency with what had been manifested,” he said.

He said a multi-agency team lead by KRA undertook 100 per cent verification on the consignment and confirmed that the three containers were carrying 28,800 litres of ethanol and a Range Rover.

The drums, with a capacity of 200 litres each were concealed in 285 boxes of spaghetti at the entrance of the containers to prevent the law enforcers from detecting the ethanol.

Ethanol attracts excise duty at the rate of Sh6 million per 20-foot container. Had the smugglers succeeded, the KRA would have lost at least Sh12 million in taxes.

Safari said the mode of concealment is similar to that of four 20-foot containers recently intercepted at the inland container depot (ICD) in Nairobi, with a uniform item stacked in the first two columns and the rest of the container conveying cargo in drums.

“The importation of ethanol is restricted with only licensed firms and dealers being allowed to import the product to reduce the manufacturing of illicit alcohol,” he said.