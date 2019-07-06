Help us get our daughters back, families plead

The families of other three women stuck in Qatar have appealed to the state to help their relatives return home.

A week ago the women through a distress via audio pleaded for help.

The relatives of two them from Kwale and Kilifi wept uncontrollably during a press conference at Haki Africa offices on Friday.

“Do we have a government? Is our embassy in Qatar? Can we have our daughter back in the country?" asked Lucy Jumaa, mother of one of the women Riziki Jumaa.

Jumaa said her daughter was picked up by an agent only identified as Fatuma and taken to Nairobi where she was flown to the Qatar with other two women.

They left Kenya in April this year, but after their jobs were abruptly terminated because they were overwhelmed by household chores.

Jumaa said Riziki's boss sacked after she complained about being forced to cook foods she was not used to.

Kadiwa Mazera’s sister, Kwekwe Mazera, said efforts to reach Kenyan embassy officials has not helped.

“My sister was our only hope. We thought that she will finally end poverty in our family but her going to Qatar has worsened matters,” she said.

The family is struggling to feed Kadiwa’s two children whom she left behind.

Haki Africa's response officer Mathias Shipeta warned of quack recruiting agents who dupe vulnerable families with lucrative jobs in the Middle East.

“We have even tried calling one of the agents who is not picking our calls. We are calling on the government crackdown on these fake agents,” Shipeta said.

He called on the state to help bring back the three women who are said to be living in deplorable conditions after being thrown out of their employers’ premises.

The Kenyan Coast has been flagged as a hotspot for human trafficking for forced labour in the Middle East countries.

(Edited by P. Wanambisi)