Mombasa ports traffic grows, report shows

The port of Mombasa handled 29.8 million tonnes during the last 11 months, Kenya Ports Authority managing director Dr Daniel Manduku has said.

Manduku said in the period between July 2018 and May 2019, the port of Mombasa registered volume increase of 1,760,166 tonnes to hit the 29,801,152 tonne mark, which is 6.3 per cent increase compared to corresponding period in 2017/18.

In a statement, Manduku said the positive performance was mainly driven by containerised cargo, which recorded a positive variance of 2,057,838 tonnes, an 18.9 per cent growth.

The port, which is connected to more than 80 ports globally and is served by more than 40 shipping lines, handled 1.26 million containers in the last 11 months.

Manduku said the container traffic at the port of Mombasa grew from 1,114,768 Total Equivalent Units (TEUs) in the 2017/18 period to 1,261,327 TEUs in the 2018/19 calendar.

“This was an increase of 146,559 (TEUs), which is 13.1 per cent growth compared to the previous corresponding year of 2017/18,” said Manduku.

Import containerised traffic also posted an increase growth by 4.9 per cent to record 557,097 TEUs up from 531,204 TEUs in a similar period in 2017/18.

Export traffic registered an increase of 13.9 per cent, growing to register 557,238 TEUs from 489,164 TEUs in a corresponding previous period.

“The total transit cargo recorded 3,327,377 tonnes against 3,022,533 tonnes registered in the same period in 2017/18, representing volume increase of 304,844 tons or 10.1 per cent,” he said.

He added: “The positive performance was mainly driven by increased handling cargo for Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Rwanda.”

Uganda cargo through the port of Mombasa was 224,847 tonnes, Democratic Republic of Congo cargo was 61,431 tonnes and South Sudan’s was 28, 410 tonnes.

Rwanda’s cargo volume increased by 17,788 tonnes, which was 27 per cent during the period under review.

The liquid bulk cargo that passed through the port of Mombasa also improved by 149,120 tonnes or two per cent.

“This was mainly attributed to increased handling of refined petroleum products by 158,960 tons, which is 2.2 per cent,” said Manduku.

He added that the increased handling of titanium minerals was a boost to export business at the port of Mombasa, which grew by 10.7 per cent.

Total tonnage of titanium products handled at the port of Mombasa for the past one year was 34,300 tonnes, which was 6.8 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Manduku also noted that productivity indicators for crane moves slightly improved to record 18.7 moves per hour compared with 18.5 moves per hour registered in the same period 2017/18.

Similarly, during the same period, the average port days for all vessels also improved from 3.9 days recorded in 2017/18 to 3.0 days registered in the same period in 2018/19.

Manduku attributed the improved port performance to the enhanced efficiency levels in cargo off-take by the Standard Gauge Railway, expansion of the Inland Container Depot, Nairobi, investment in infrastructure mainly container yards and modern equipment.