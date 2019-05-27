Watamu inaccessible due to floods

A major crisis has hit Watamu in Kilifi county after the main road to the resort town was blocked following heavy rain.

The road at Timboni which links Watamu with Gede is completely inaccessible, forcing motorists and other road users to risk in the storm water that has flooded the area due to poor drainage.

Businesses along the area have completely been shut down as houses are flooeded.

Residents say the problem has been there for many years and wondered why the authorities do not take action to ensure a smooth flow of water.

Journalists toured the area on Saturday and came face to face with the disaster that has left hundreds of businesses making losses.

School children could be seen wading through the water to reach home.

Some of the businesses cannot be accessed. It’s in the same road thousands of local and international tourists use to access the resort town of Watamu.

Those most affected are motorists, Boda Boda operators, business people and hoteliers who use the road daily.