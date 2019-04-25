UK to make Malindi a Green Growth Hub

The British Government will spend Sh7.2 billion (60 GBK) to upgrade 10 municipalities in the country into strategic Green Growth Hubs.

Malindi in Kilifi county is the first beneficiary after British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Hailey signed an MoU with the Governor Amason Kingi to begin implementing the five-year urban development programme.

The funds, in the form of a grant, will be used on projects to be identified by communities in the municipalities.

Kilifi will receive Sh720 million for fisheries, agro-business and the blue economy.

Kilifi county was among 53 applicants for grants; 10 counties were selected for the best proposals.

The aim is to turn Malindi into a modern municipality.

Hailey, a delegation from the UKAID, Coffey engineering, county officials and MCAs celebrated. The British high commissioner said the programme will create jobs and improve the economy.

Hailey said, "The programme will make a real transformation. We now have a new approach for partnerships. There is no more coming with ideas, it’s the people who come up with the ideas — you tell us what you need,’’ he said.

The High Commissioner said Malindi will be a place where young people go for opportunities. It will create a value chain, he said.

The Kilifi Governor said the partnership will be the beginning of a journey to transformation.

He said Malindi has suffered because of poor planning as some parts of the resort town cannot be easily accessed.

“We want to fix the drainage system, the shortage of housing,’’ he said.

A team from the UK is already in Malindi to begin the process.

Deputy governor Gideon Saburi said the project will restore the lost glory of Malindi.

Charles Dadu, the chief officer for Lands and urbanization, spearheaded the programme. He said they moved first to make Malindi a municipality and submitted a proposal that emerged among the best.