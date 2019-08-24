Board promises to turn Kimilili into modern town

The new members of the Kimilili Municipality Board will work with all stakeholders to improve infrastructure.

They said they are committed to turning Kimilili into a modern town.

The seven members, together with eight others who will serve in the Bungoma Municipality Board, were sworn in on Thursday last week after they were approved on Wednesday by the county assembly.

On Thursday this week, the Kimilili board members, led by John Mulama, said. Mulama, a Planning and Management master's graduate, is likely to be elected chairman of the board. He said they will work with other leaders, agencies and residents to transform the town.

"Having done business and worked in various positions here in Kimilili for the past 30 years, I believe I understand fully the challenges residents face," he said.

Mulama said Kimilili has a myriad of challenges but they will prioritise bus park sheds, floodlights and market to support a 24-hour economy.

Other members are Martin Makokha, Makhapila Mwangale, Catherine Namalwa, Salome Bukania, John Tengeye and Lillian Simiyu.

They will come up with an integrated development plan and a strategic plan, a solid waste management system and a beautification drive for the town.

Namalwa, Standard 7 dropout who does business in Kimilili market as a mama mboga, said she was lucky to be part of the board.

Kimilili and Bungoma towns are beneficiaries of Sh300 million World Bank funding under the Kenya Urban Support Programme. Kimilili bagged Sh190 million Bungoma Sh110 million for the upgrade of roads, markets, bus parks and social amenities.

Bungoma has also received a Sh1 billion grant from the UK under Sustainable Urban Economic Development. It will be managed through the UK Department for International Development for five years.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Governor Wycliffe Wangamati said tarmacking of roads in the municipalities is underway. In the Bungoma, board members are Douglas Wekesa, Edith Shitandi, Jeremiah Kuloba, John Munyasia, Jamaal Mohammed, Justus Ming’s, Wabwoba Mukhamule and Jacqueline Malomba.

