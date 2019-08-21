Ruto fails humility test, can't succeed Uhuru — Kamanda

He said that instead of respecting the President and aggressively backing the Big Four agenda, Ruto has mobilised some leaders to campaign with him.

“You saw them saying Raila should commit to conceding defeat if he loses in 2022. Three years to elections, when the President is preaching his agenda and discouraging early campaigns, you are saying if someone is defeated he should concede ... He is campaigning day and night as if the elections were in December," Kamande said.

He said Ruto is panicking because he will have burnt out by election time. He is pushing his people too much as no one can sustain campaigns for three years.

"Besides, he does not know where he will be in three years, hence, he should not take 2022 as a matter of life and death, Kamanda said.

He said the DP's Tangatanga squad should town down their shrill rhetoric.

Contrary to what many people believe, Kamande said that he himself holds no grudges against the Deputy President.

He said the Kieleweke team, however, does hate Ruto’s behaviour because he thinks he is President Kenyatta's equal due to their power-sharing arrangement.

“At my age, I have seen many vice presidents. But this one does not have an iota of respect for his boss. When Uhuru says this, he says the opposite. Any mature person will look down on him,” Kamande said.

He said the Central MPs in the Tangatanga team need to learn from history that every election 95 per cent of the incumbents are not reelected. But God may favour those who mend their ways and support the Big Four. Kaman de said.

The legislator attributed the problems bedevilling the nation, including massive corruption and the unmanageable wage bill to the Constitution. It created many valueless positions, including 772 nominated MCAs and 47 woman representatives who do nothing but make noise, he said.

Further, Kamande said, the current Constitution led to the devolution of funds to the counties without proper monitoring, leading to theft.

A referendum through the BBI initiative, he said, is the only remedy to unite and harmonise the country.

Kamanda said Kenya has 43 tribes, hence Central people should not talk only of Raila Odinga, as politics is dynamic. Once Rala and Uhuru were rivals; today Uhuru call Raila his "brother".

(Edited by V. Graham)