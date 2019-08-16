Minor in hospital after assault by dad over potatoes

A 13-year-old pupil is being treated at JM Memorial Hospital in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua, for head, arm and leg injuries following an assault by his father.

The Standard 7 boy was injured by his 47-year-old father on Monday for harvesting potatoes.

The father had sent him to pick peas, but after doing so he harvested some potatoes which he cooked and shared with his two brothers aged 15 and eight.

His mother, who has been separated from the father for seven months, claims that the man has been threatening to harm her.

She reported the assault to Ol Kalou police station but she was later referred to Kasuku police station.

JM Memorial Hospital Medical Superintendent Joram Muraya said the boy was admitted on Wednesday evening in critical condition. He has been referred to Nakuru Provincial General Hospital for head scanning.

"The boy was in a state of confusion during admission but the confusion is gradually clearing," Muraya said.

The mother says she cannot afford Sh8,000 for the scan and is appealing for help.

The suspect said by phone that the woman is his wife, adding that he was looking for his three sons who disappeared from home after he sent them to get fodder for cows.

He declined to confirm the assault and demanded to know who took the boy to hospital and why.

“Stop asking me those questions. I have been looking for these boys since Tuesday but she did not even have the courtesy to call to inform me she was with them. That is why I am telling you I don’t have a wife," he said.

Nyandarua West subcounty police commander Isaac Ruto said the matter was reported to Kasuku police station on Wednesday.

Ruto said police will ensure the culprit is brought to book.

“That man is not lucky because the rights for the child must be upheld," he told the Star on the phone on Thursday.

