Raila isn't to blame for your failure, Kuria tells Central leaders

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has asked Mt Kenya leaders to stop blaming their failures on the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The MP has said some leaders have been using the handshake as an escape route to avoid being held accountable by people.

The handshake, he said, has in no way affected the way projects are implemented by the Jubilee government.

The MP said leaders have been dragging Raila’s name in their campaigns instead of concentrating on serving the people who voted for them.

Kuria also said Raila is not responsible for the distribution of resources.

The legislator spoke in Githima village, Kigumo subcounty, on Tuesday. He urged residents to take their leaders to task if they feel that they are not receiving the necessary development.

Kuria also said there is a need for local leaders to shelve their differences and speak in one voice. “The divisions we are seeing among leaders jeopardise the political stability of the region and it could have far-reaching repercussions,” the MP said.