Agribusiness a sure bet, Kiambu youths told

Youth in Kiambu county have been urged to venture into commercial farming to reduce the high rates of unemployment.

Psychologist and politician Gladys Chania said agribusiness will enable the youth to improve their livelihoods as well as contribute to the country’s food basket.

She spoke on Wednesday at Bendor Farm in Gatanga constituency, Murang'a county, where she had led a delegation of Kiambu farmers on a benchmarking tour.

Chania urged the youth to stop depending on white-collar jobs, saying fortunes are now being made in agribusiness.

The 700-acre Bendor Farm is owned by business magnate Chris Kirubi. He plants coffee, tissue culture bananas and avocados, as well as rears free range chickens, goats and fish.

“Agriculture is overlooked, especially by the youth. It's high time they realised they cannot all fit in the offices,” Chania said.

"The few who have taken farming seriously can attest that they are minting cash.

“There are numerous opportunities in value addition one can exploit even if they do not have a farm. Alternatively, those with farms at home can venture into farming on a small scale and expand as they gain experience either individually or in groups."

The delegation comprised 30 youths and small-scale farmers from Kiambu.

The psychologist urged youths to make use of the Youth and Women Enterprise and Uwezo funds to start farming projects.

“Farm products are consumed daily and, therefore, an assurance of a ready market. The government has initiated the Biashara Fund to empower Kenyans, especially the youth, to start their own businesses. Agriculture is the best bet,” Chania said.

She urged the Kiambu government to lease idle public land to youth groups initiating farming projects. This way the county will generate revenue and reduce unemployment, Chania said.

“The county should construct water pans to tap water for farming. We are blessed with fertile land, which we should make use of for our own benefit," she said.

Youths can play a significant role in the realisation of the Jubilee government’s Big Four agenda, especially food security, Chania said.

Catherine Muturi, a fourth-year law student, said she tried to grow bananas on her family's land at Kithimani but failed for lack of knowledge.

“I never knew that bananas need a regular supply of water and manure. I just depended on rainwater. Most of them dried up,” she said.

"How I wish I had such an opportunity as I would not have ended up losing that investment."

Muturi now earns about Sh3,000 weekly from the sale of sukuma wiki and spinach she grows on a quarter acre. She urged other youth to venture into farming "as the returns are very good".

Edited by R.Wamochie