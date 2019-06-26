Central leaders' meetings not about you, Ruto told

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has dismissed as baseless claims that some Cabinet secretaries from Central region are plotting to harm Deputy President William Ruto.

Chege said Central leaders, including MPs and government officials, have been meeting to discuss how to develop the region.

The first meeting was in Naivasha late last year followed by another one in Nyeri, she said.

It was shocking, she said, for anyone to allege that a meeting of top government officials was used to plot Ruto’s assassination.

Cabinet secretaries Peter Munya (Trade), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Sicily Kariuki (Health) were on Monday summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters after the DP claimed that the meetings were about endangering his life.

DCI George Kinoti confirmed that Ruto had called him over the CSs' meeting at La Mada hotel in Nairobi.

But Chege said leaders from the region agreed to have the meetings to support the President in his development agenda and ensure the region is not left behind.

“We agreed that since the last five years we had allowed the President to develop other areas, we also needed to plan how our region would be considered,” she said.

President Kenyatta, she added, gave the leaders a team of Cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries to help plan how areas that are not doing well would be uplifted.

“We are now saying it is our time for the government to consider us and want the President to leave his legacy even in the Central region,” she said.