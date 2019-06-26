Central leaders' meetings not about you, Ruto told

• Central leaders have agreed to be meeting to spearhead development in the region.
• They will not be cowered to stop meeting because the DP thinks he is the target.
Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has dismissed as baseless claims that some Cabinet secretaries from Central region are plotting to harm Deputy President William Ruto.
Chege said Central leaders, including MPs and government officials, have been meeting to discuss how to develop the region.
The first meeting was in Naivasha late last year followed by another one in Nyeri, she said.
It was shocking, she said, for anyone to allege that a meeting of top government officials was used to plot Ruto’s assassination.
Cabinet secretaries Peter Munya (Trade), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and Sicily Kariuki (Health) were on Monday summoned to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations headquarters after the DP claimed that the meetings were about endangering his life.
DCI George Kinoti confirmed that Ruto had called him over the CSs' meeting at La Mada hotel in Nairobi.
But Chege said leaders from the region agreed to have the meetings to support the President in his development agenda and ensure the region is not left behind.
“We agreed that since the last five years we had allowed the President to develop other areas, we also needed to plan how our region would be considered,” she said.
President Kenyatta, she added, gave the leaders a team of Cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries to help plan how areas that are not doing well would be uplifted.
“We are now saying it is our time for the government to consider us and want the President to leave his legacy even in the Central region,” she said.
Chege, who was speaking at Gitige in Kiharu subcounty, said Central leaders have a right to meet and plan how to develop the area.
She said it was ridiculous for the DP to think he was the target of Central leaders meeting to plan how to support the President.
“We are saying we will not be cowed. Leaders from other regions also meet and nobody has ever complained. They hold even bigger regional meetings and nobody bothers with why they meet,” she said.
“Other people meet freely day and night but when it comes to the Central region, something is brought up to discourage such meetings.”
The MP said Central region sparks fears when it speaks in one voice because of its big population.
“We will continue standing together as a region and support the President,” Chege, who is also the chair of the Parliamentary Health Committee, said.
Edited by R.Wamochie