Milk production in Mukurweini Diary shoots up, members told

Annual milk production for Mukurwe-ini Wakulima Dairy increased by 21 per cent from 11.7 million kilograms in 2017 to 14.8 million kilos in 2018.

Chairman Muhika Mutahi attributed the increase to a rise in production per farmer and addition of new farmers.

The dairy has increased its catchment areas to other subcounties that include Mathira, Othaya and Tetu and some parts of Murang’ a and Kirinyaga counties.

Currently, the dairy is collecting 50,000 liters daily and its plan is to collect and process 80,000 liters as per its five years strategic plan.

Muhika spoke during the dairy’s annual general meeting held at Kiriti Stadium in Mukurwe-ini town in Nyeri County on Friday when he represented the report for the year ended December 2018.

“Total amount paid out to farmers increased from Sh412 million to 514 million,” he said.

In general, the sales for the dairy grew by 22.8 percent from Sh 955 million in 2017 to 1.2 billion in 2018.