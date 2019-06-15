Close

Nyeri to host first global scouts assembly

Scouting founder and his wife are buried in Nyeri town where thousands of scouts and guides visit yearly

In Summary

• Event will attract participants from more than 100 countries. Expected exhibitors are KWS, NMK, visitors from Tanzania and private exhibitors. 

• Hospitality sector urged to increase bed capacity to benefit from event. 

Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu and Trade CEC Diana Kendi during the opening of the Fourth Annual Nyeri County Tourism and Cultural Festival at Dedan Kimathi Kamukunji grounds on Thursday
CULTURAL EFFORTS RECOGNISED: Nyeri Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu and Trade CEC Diana Kendi during the opening of the Fourth Annual Nyeri County Tourism and Cultural Festival at Dedan Kimathi Kamukunji grounds on Thursday
Nyeri county has been selected to host the first World Scout Parliamentary Union Africa Assembly in October 2020.

Deputy Governor Caroline Karugu on Thursday said the event will attract participants from more than 100 countries.

The deputy governor urged the hospitality sector to take advantage of and increase their bed capacity.

She was speaking when she opened the Fourth Annual Nyeri County Tourism and Cultural Festival at Dedan Kimathi Kamukunji grounds in Nyeri town.

The exhibitors in the three-day event include the Kenya Wildlife Society, National Museum of Kenya, visitors from Tanzania, several other county governments and other private exhibitors.

Karugu represented Governor Mutahi Kahiga who is in Italy on an official trip.

“Our efforts in cultural activities have been recognised as our county has been selected by World Scout Parliamentary Union Africa Assembly (WAA) 2020,” she said.

Karugu said the event will help greatly revamp the county's economy. 

She called all stakeholders to take advantage of the events to increase business and to explore and exploit opportunities.

“The county, in partnership with the stakeholders, is committed to implementing programmes to create a conducive business environment which is an enhancement to achieving vision 2030,” she said.

The county government, she added, will support the local business community toward this end.

Scouting founder Robert Baden-Powell and his wife Olave are buried in Nyeri town. Thousands of scouts and girl guides visit his gravesite yearly.

