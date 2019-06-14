Close

Zetech to set up business incubation hub

Institution will be second after KU which has Chandaria Incubation Hub

• VC says plans are at an advanced stage in line with varsity's expansion plan. 

• Varsity signed MoU with Powermax Company for students benefit from industrial attachment.

by JOHN KAMAU Correspondent
Central
14 June 2019 - 00:00
Zetech University vice chancellor Njenga Munene
INNOVATION: Zetech University vice chancellor Njenga Munene
Zetech University will put up an incubation hub to nurture students’ innovations and business ideas. 

Vice chancellor Njenga Munene said plans to build the incubation hub are at an advanced stage, noting that the development is in line with the university’s expansion plan.

Speaking after signing an MoU with Powermax Company on Tuesday, Munene said the modern facility will help students grow and improve their innovations so they can use them to generate income. 

 
 

The deal will see students benefit from industrial attachmentsto enhance their knowledge and skills, Munene said. 

Zetech will become the second higher learning institution to open an incubation and innovation hub after Kenyatta University which has the Chandaria Incubation Hub. 

“We endeavour to assist our students to be problem-solvers so they make meaningful contributions to the community and the country at large,” the VC said.

He said the institution will incorporate other development partners and the government to provide entrepreneurial infrastructure and opportunities for students with viable business ideas.

“We will need our partners so that they can incorporate and assist our students in their enterprises. Again the local government will be of great help in putting up the necessary entrepreneurial infrastructure."

The don said the university is reviewing its curriculum to ensure programmes and training conform to current job demands.

“We want to ensure that all our programmes give our students a competitive edge in the job market,” he said.

