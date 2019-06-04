Nyeri commits to a robust plan to boost avocado farming

Nyeri plans to roll out a robust programme to boost avocado farming in efforts geared towards improving livelihoods and growing its economy.

Last year, it sold Sh75 million avocado, Agriculture executive James Muturi said on Monday. He said they are keen on boosting production, saying the county has yet to reach its full potential.

In an interview with the Star, Muturi said they will focus on production before establishing a processing plant. Once the plant starts operating, they will add value, create jobs and increase incomes.

“As we speak, production is very unstructured. In fact, if you look at the statistics of avocado production in this country, Nyeri does not appear anywhere. It is considered a minority producer,” he said.

“That’s why the county government has decided to support the value chain and has as such come up with an integrated strategy of offering subsidised seedlings to farmers.”

Over the past one and a half years, the county government has distributed 130,000 seedlings, he added.

Muturi said the seedlings are expensive when purchased from traders, hence the need to support residents to improve access. In line with such efforts, the county has set up a nursery at Wambugu ATC.

Governor Mutahi Kahiga’s administration plans to supply about 100,000 seedlings annually from 2020 so many residents can grow avocado.

“We want to put up an avocado processing plant in Nyeri. But you will agree with me that we don’t want to do a project that will become a cash cow,” Muturi said.

The county will start including funds for the factory project in its 2020-21 budget. Muturi urged farmers to take advantage of the huge market for avocados.

The demand has increased after the government signed a deal with China to enable avocado farmers to export their harvests to the country.

Last week Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjurti said the stringent conditions that had been included in the deal had been relaxed.

Muturi said statistics place Murang’a county first at 50 per cent in the exports pecking order. It is followed by Kisii and Nyamira, he said. He said Nyeri falls far behind after counties such as Machakos and they must do all it takes to improve its standing.

The Nyeri government will revive field schools for farmers and encourage the formation of clusters. Muturi said this will ensure ease of access to farm inputs and improve farmers’ bargaining power so they get better returns on investment.