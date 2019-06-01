DP Ruto to visit Githurai to open 10 CDF-funded classes at Mwiki Primary

Deputy President William Ruto is expected to commission 10 classrooms at the populous Mwiki Primary School in Githurai 45, Ruiru, on Sunday.

A statement from the office of MP Simon King’ara confirmed the visit.

The school sits on half-an-acre but has more than 3,400 pupils. Headteacher Joseph Kamau said they have grappled with insufficient infrastructure for years.

The CDF-funded classes were built for Sh10 million.

Residents on Friday said they expect more goodies from the DP.

"We're witnessing some developments in Ruiru for the first time since Independence like the law courts and land registry. We, however, know the government has enough in store for us. We highly hope that the Deputy President will bring us more during his visit," Stella Nyaguthii said.

Last month, the parliamentary Education committee toured the school. Members were shocked to find inadequate infrastructure, including classrooms and sanitary facilities, despite its burgeoning number of learners.

It has 70 teachers who share only two latrines. Another 22 latrines serve the pupils.

The lawmakers faulted the criteria used by the Education ministry to allocate capitation funds to schools, saying Mwiki, despite being a deserving school, is less funded. They will petition the ministry to decongest the school to ensure it is conducive to proper learning.

“There are some schools getting funds to a tune of Sh14 million while schools like this, which is among the most overcrowded in the country, is getting meagre funds. We would want to get answers as to why this school is not receiving enough funds to put up the much-needed facilities,” chairman Zadoc Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu) said.

MP King’ara, who accompanied the team, said, “Infrastructure shortage is still a major problem in most school,s especially as the government is implementing 100 per cent transition policy. In Mwiki Primary, one of such schools, there’s dire need to provide resources to end this challenge.”

He urged the private sector to fix some of the problems through partnerships.

“Through their corporate social responsibility programmes, private entities can assist schools in their areas of operation to put up some of the requisite facilities,” King'ara said.

Committee members present were Erick Njiru (Runyenjes), John Oroo (Bonchari), Eve Obara (Kabondo Kasipul), Catherine Wambilyanga (Bungoma Woman Representative) and Jerush Momanyi (Nyamira woman representative)

(Edited by F'Orieny)