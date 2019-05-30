Bail ruling in trader Wambui's murder postponed

Two suspects linked to the murder of businesswoman Mary Wambui Kamangara will wait for another two weeks to know whether they will be freed on bond.

Justice Christine Meoli of Kiambu High Court was set to rule on the bail application on Wednesday but was not present.

The court's deputy registrar directed the parties to appear on June 13.

Judy Wangui, the mistress of Wambui’s husband Joseph Kori, and car-hire operator Michael Githae Mathenge have denied killing Wambui. Her body was dumped in a dam in Juja near Courtesy Beach Resort in Kiambu county in January.

The deceased was buried in Mweiga, Nyeri county.

The charge sheet against the two states that on the night of January 26 or 27, at Four Ways Junction Estate on the Kiambu-Nairobi Road, jointly with others not before the court, they murdered Wambui

It is said that Githae, who owns Mipals Travel Adventures and Hire, told detectives from Juja police station that he helped Wangui ferry Wambui's body. He denied participating in the murder.

The two, who are being represented by a team of defence lawyers led by Cliff Ombeta, have asked the court to release them on bond pending the trial, saying they are not flight risks.

The defence told the court during the bail application that their clients will to cooperate with any court conditions.

The prosecution objected, saying the accused are likely to interfere with key witnesses.