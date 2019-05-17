Institute now grazing field after failure to open

Residents of Lari constituency have condemned the government for failing to open a technical institute at the start of May as promised. It has now turned into a grazing field.

They accused the government of making fake promises after Technical Education and Vocational Training Principal Secretary Kevit Desai visited the institute in mid-January and promised it would start admitting students after three months.

Desai said within those three months, tutors would be posted, a board of management constituted and installed, fencing done, upgrading of electricity and complete septic tank.

The PS said the government had installed equipment worth Sh100 million in the institute whose construction he said cost Sh100 million.

“We have installed brand new equipment worth over Sh100 million, and we hope to open the institute after three months,” he said at Kwaregi village where the technical institute is located.

Lari Technical and Vocational College is among the institutes which President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto promised each constituency during their 2013 campaigns.

It was funded by the Ministry of Education and the local CDF kitty. DP Ruto laid the foundation stone on May 17, 2015, accompanied by former MP Mburu Kahangara.

Residents of the interior area have, however, questioned the PS as they "end up not educating their children beyond secondary school education".

“Our children who score D+ and below do not go to any institution to learn. We introduce them to farming or other activities such as grazing in the Uplands Forest,” Jeremiah Maina said.

Maina revealed that he is among the parents who were ready to take their sons and daughters to the institute to study courses that would instil technical skills to help them start earning a living.

“Why is the institution not being opened? Why is the government so silent about it? Were are demanding answers.”

Selina Njeri urged MP Jonah Mburu to fence the school and upgrade the electricity from two-phase to four-phase as the machines installed are powerful.

“Even though we don’t know if there are teachers, I understand the issues left are supposed to be addressed by the CDF kitty. They include fencing, completing toilets and a septic tank and electricity. Otherwise, the institute is complete,” she said.

