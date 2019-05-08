AIPCA faithful desert church after archbishop shows up

Leadership feuds rocking the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa have intensified after congregants took sides.

The rivals — Julius Gitau Njoroge, Samson Muthuri and Fredrick Wang’ombe — have been embroiled in a leadership dispute.

The arguments have resulted in rifts among congregants across the country.

On Sunday, Archbishop Njoroge was left standing at the altar, as it were, at Kiuu AIPCA in Githurai, Ruiru subcounty.

The beleaguered cleric unannounced went to the church, the solid turf of his archrival Wang’ombe, the church's presiding pastor Peterson Njenga said.

The congregation, which already had denounced him, were furious.

Njoroge declined to leave the church and the worshippers decided to move instead, leaving him alone at the sanctuary.

They only returned and resumed their Sunday service after Njoroge left.

“We were not aware of his visit and, therefore, the service couldn’t proceed while he was here. The church has been made to understand and recognise that we are under Archbishop Wang’ombe’s leadership,” Njenga said.

But Njoroge said he was only attending the church service as he is entitled to worship at any AIPCA church in the country.

“You are all my children spiritually and I will bless you as I am old enough to be respected by my children,” Njoroge said before leaving the church compound.

A similar scene occurred at Mang’u AIPCA in Nakuru where congregants were split into two factions, one supporting Njoroge and the other Wang’ombe.

The two factions brought the Sunday service to a standstill which forced police officers to intervene and restore order.

Attempts by a peace and reconciliation committee formed by State House to broker peace were unsuccessful.

The peace talks were led by retired Bishops Lewis Emathew and Peter Njenga of Methodist and Anglican Church respectively. President Uhuru Kenyatta had also appointed State House Comptroller to head the reconciliation process.

The dialogue process dragged on for six months until August last year when the factions failed to find an amicable solution.

The church's two million followers have been divided for two years.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)