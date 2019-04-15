Slain medic student Ivy to be buried in Nyeri on Thursday

- Ivy Wangechi will be buried in Mahiga village, Othaya in Nyeri on Thursday.
- Family reprimands social media users and bloggers for peddling misleading information about their daughter.
Ivy Wangechi, the sixth year medical student at Moi University, who was brutally murdered on Tuesday last week in Eldoret, will be buried on Thursday, the family has said.
Wangechi’s family who spoke to journalists at their home in Makongeni’s Phase 10 Estate in Thika on Sunday said that the burial will take place at Mahiga village in Othaya constituency, Nyeri County.
John King’ori, Wangechi’s uncle, said that they are expecting over 2,000 people to attend the burial noting that her demise has already attracted a lot of public interests and therefore her burial might be attended by many Kenyans.
King’ori said that the family is currently financially strained and cannot solely meet the expenses of the burial and therefore is calling on well-wishers to assist the family give their beloved daughter a befitting send-off.
“We are expecting a lot of people to attend the burial ceremony and of course this comes with a lot of expenses which we currently cannot be able to meet. We have already introduced a pay bill number to Kenyans and we hope to get support from well-wishers,” King’ori said.
The paybill number is 855050 under ‘Ivy Wangechi send-off’ and the account number is the name of the well-wisher.
Wangechi’s mother Winfred Waithera who is yet to come to terms with the brutal and untimely death of her first-born daughter said that her daughter’s assailant, Naphtali Njahi Kinuthia, was never known to them and at no time has he been introduced to the family as Wangechi’s suitor.
The mother of three said that she brought up Wangechi in a Godly way and until her demise she was a staunt follower of the PCEA Church.
“She worshipped at Makongeni PCEA Church whenever she was at home. She was a God-fearing, polite and respectful young woman. Again she wasn’t sick as purported by some of the bloggers on their social media platforms,” she said.
She also dispelled rumours that were doing rounds on some social media sites that her daughter depended on individuals with deep pockets to finance her education and live a lavish lifestyle.
I don’t know him. He has never been to our home and I only came to know him after he cruelly terminated the life of my daughter.Ivy Wangechi's mother, Winfred Waithera
