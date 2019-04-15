Slain medic student Ivy to be buried in Nyeri on Thursday

Ivy Wangechi, the sixth year medical student at Moi University, who was brutally murdered on Tuesday last week in Eldoret, will be buried on Thursday, the family has said.

Wangechi’s family who spoke to journalists at their home in Makongeni’s Phase 10 Estate in Thika on Sunday said that the burial will take place at Mahiga village in Othaya constituency, Nyeri County.

John King’ori, Wangechi’s uncle, said that they are expecting over 2,000 people to attend the burial noting that her demise has already attracted a lot of public interests and therefore her burial might be attended by many Kenyans.

King’ori said that the family is currently financially strained and cannot solely meet the expenses of the burial and therefore is calling on well-wishers to assist the family give their beloved daughter a befitting send-off.

“We are expecting a lot of people to attend the burial ceremony and of course this comes with a lot of expenses which we currently cannot be able to meet. We have already introduced a pay bill number to Kenyans and we hope to get support from well-wishers,” King’ori said.