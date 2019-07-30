Court upholds student's right to picket, protest

Machakos University has been ordered to re-admit a third-year student expelled for picketing peacefully against the administration.

High Court's Justice George Odunga last week declared that the suspension of Gideon Omare was null because his constitutional rights were violated.

He also declared unconstitutional the school's regulations outlawing all picketing.

“The regulations don't allow for legal representation and a hearing on Rules and Regulations Governing the Conduct and Discipline of Students and unjustifiably limit the students' rights under the Constitution,” Odunga ruled.

Omare had contested his expulsion last year over disciplinary issues and said he had no history of disciplinary cases.

He joined the university in September 2015 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Education.

“There had been sustained general student dissatisfaction and disgruntlement with issues that were affecting them including unexplained revision of school fees among other issues,” Omare said.

The management accused him of inciting other students to demonstrate and placing placards around the school compound.

Omare denied all the claims.

Last year on November 19, he was summoned before the Student Disciplinary Committee over ejection of students from their classrooms, leading students to barricade the road, calling for demonstrations without the permission of the university, accessing the university while on suspension and writing placards.

Omar was also accused of continuing to rally suspended students to look for a lawyer and using social media to rally support for his cause.

On December 18 last year, he received the decision of the committee expelling him via a letter but the reasons were not disclosed.

Omare claims the allegation that he ejected students was very general and did not specify who was ejected and how. Further, no single student was availed or a witness account provided to support this allegation, he said.

He said there were no particulars of the petitioner’s presence in the group that supposedly barricaded the road. Even if he were there, there is no evidence of whom he allegedly led and on what basis it is believed that they took instructions from him, Omare said.

He was already on suspension and not within the school precincts at the time of the incident,” he said.

“I am seeking an order compelling the school to unconditionally re-admit me and further facilitate the re-admission to ensure I complete my studies at the time I was ordinarily supposed to complete," he said.

On April 23, the school opposed his application through an affidavit filed by deputy vice chancellor Joyce Ogallo.

She said that on September 20 last year, Omare coordinated the release of posters calling on students to attend an open forum to discuss the issues he had raised.

“Upon interrogations by the director of security services, Omare acknowledged that he was the author of the posters and he was advised to desist from any activities that could result in instability and tension in the university,” she added.

Ogallo said that the next day, Omare again attempted to disrupt lectures and was suspended by a letter dated September 21.

Edited by R.Wamochie