Stop fighting elected leaders, losers told

ODM Women League leader Beth Syengo has lashed out at 2017 election losers who are giving elected leaders a hard time.

Syengo, who in 2007 contested the Mwingi North parliamentary seat but lost to the then incumbent Kalonzo Musyoka, told those who lost the election to show decorum and political maturity.

“When you lose an election you should be bold enough to accept the verdict of the people and live to fight another day. Let us give those who were chosen by the voters ample time to prove their worth without unduly politicising and criticising their work,” she said.

The ODM official was addressing mourners at Kamula village in Kyuso ward in Mwingi North constituency on Saturday during the burial of the father of immediate former MCA Angeline Mbula, James Muthui Karuvai.

Area MP Paul Nzengu and his predecessor John Munuve were in attendance.

“Our MP should be given ample time to serve for the period he has been elected. His rivals should wait until the next election to seek votes. It is time we shelved politics in favour of development,” said Syengo.

Munuve criticised Nzengu’s way of disbursing education bursaries that was a shift from how he used to do it.

Munuve encouraged applications from would-be beneficiaries while Nzengu as the patron of CDF in his turf had allowed the community members the leeway to meet, select and priorities beneficiaries from within their midst.

Nzengu told the mourners those criticising his way of distributing bursary monies were only envious of the success of his method. He said he had given the ordinary people in his constituency the democratic window to determine and prioritise beneficiaries on need basis.

“I have nothing against my predecessor. I have even not asked him to pay me the money I was awarded by court after he lost a petition he has filed against my election. He should not open a war front with me on non-issues,” said the Mwingi North MP.

He asked Munuve to stop going around the constituency bad-mouthing him and lying to the people of Mwingi North that during his tenure he used his personal funds to give bursaries to needy students. “Our people should not be fed with lies but should be told the truth that it was CDF Money,” he said.

He announced that through the CDF bursary kitty, this year alone he disbursed up to Sh38 million to needy students.