Two people killed in Kitengela road accidents

Two people died at one spot in an interval of five minutes as two others suffered injuries in an accident in Kitengela town on Saturday.

The first person was a pedestrian hit by a speeding car on the Athi River-Namanga Road near Nairobi Women Hospital.

The second person died minutes later after he was hit by another speeding saloon car along with several other people as they attempted to help the first victim.

Isinya Sub County Police Commander Kinyua Mugambi confirmed the two deaths and said the injured were taken to Shalom Community Hospital in Athi River.

“We have towed the two vehicles to the police station as investigations have started in earnest,” said Mugambi

Witnesses claimed one among those killed by the second car was a boda boda operator who had also rushed to see the person who had been killed minutes earlier.

“The second car that caused the accident hit an East African Portland Company vehicle that had stopped on the side of the road before swerving and hitting more than 10 people who were looking at the dead pedestrian,” said Peter Mailu, who witnessed the accidents.

Mailu said the scene was splashed with human blood after the accident. He said both the vehicles were speeding.