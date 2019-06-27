22 counties set to recieve Sh4 billion World Bank grants for devolution projects

The World Bank is set to release its annual grants to county governments to facilitate devolution projects.

The Bank on Thursday launched this year's grants programme with an aim to release Sh4 billion that will facilitate this year's activities.

The money is expected to be received in the devolved units by June 30.

Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa said some 22 counties will benefit from the program.

The 22 counties are an improvement from the 13 counties who received the grants last year.

Makueni, Kiambu, Kakamega, Mombasa, Nyandarua, Mandera, Kisii, Meru, Nyeri, Bungoma, Narok, Elgeyo Marakwet, Laikipia, Kilifi and Baringo Counties are among the counties listed to receive the grants.

Others are Wajir, Busia, Uasin Gishu, Nakuru, Marsabit, Trans Nzoia and Kajiado.

"The programme has registered a positive impact on capacity building in county governments, which have systematically deepens institutional competencies and improved systems to deliver on devolved functions," Wamalwa said.

The CS added that the initiative has helped improve counties financial accountability and reporting.

Nyandarua county was awarded the best performer this year kicking out Busia county from last year.

Makueni county will receive the highest grant amounting to Sh296 million, an improvement from Sh168 million they received last year.

Kiambu county will receive the second highest amount of Sh289 million, followed by Kakamega at Sh262 million.

Despite being the best performer, Nyandarua county will receive Sh 254 million a drop from the Sh283 million they received last year.

Mandera county will receive Sh 235 million up from Sh6 million they received last year.

Kajiado County will receive the least amount at Sh66 million followed by Trans Nzoia at Sh 95 million and Marsabit at Sh96 million.

So far county governments have received a total of Sh4.1 billion under the program.