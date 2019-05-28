Nestlé to increase coffee output in Western region

Coffee production is set to increase in Western Kenya after Nestlé started a third household empowering programme to grow the crop.

The nutrition, health and wellness company will spend Sh23 million on the third phase of its Nescafé Plan in the region.

This programme will offer training and technical support to over 18,000 coffee farmers in the next three years.

“The renewal of the Nescafé Plan follows the successes made in our earlier two phases where we invested over Sh70 million. On average, the farmers’ co-operative societies recorded a 12 per cent rise in coffee production while the quantity of coffee produced per tree by farmers who partially adopted the good agricultural practices increased from 2.5kg per tree to up to 7kg between 2011 and 2018,” Nestle East Africa managing director Njeru Ng’entu said.

“Those who fully adopted the good agricultural practices recorded a 300 per cent productivity growth from 2.5kg per tree at inception to 13kg.”

Thousands of farmers from the first two phases have adopted the Batian coffee variety which is high-yielding and disease resistant, hence the production is likely to more than double in the next three years.

"In this third phase, over 5,300 of the new farmers are women who will be trained on growing their coffee in an efficient and sustainable manner,” Ng'entu added.

Nestlé Kenya, through its implementation partner Coffee Management Services (CMS) Limited, has already identified 12 coffee farmers’ cooperative societies and 24 wet mills to be part of the renewed programme.