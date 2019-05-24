Tana River demands two Cuban doctors back

Tana River Health executive Mwanajuma Hiribae has urged the national government to return the two Cuban doctors recalled after two colleagues were kidnapped in Mandera by al Shabaab.

Cuban doctors were also withdrawn from Lamu, Garissa and Wajir because of fears for their safety. Each county had two doctors.

Hiribae said withdrawal of the doctors had greatly undermined services at the Hola County Referral Hospital where they were based.

Dr Oriol Valon Costa, a surgeon, and family doctor Madelin Areas Hall were recalled following the abduction of two of their colleagues in Mandera on April 12.

Hiribae told reporters in her office in Hola town that the two medical experts had been of great help and their withdrawal had created a big void since the county does not have enough doctors.

“The presence of the general surgeon from Cuba had greatly helped reduce the number of patients referred to health facilities in other counties for operations,” she said.

“The family physician, apart from serving patients at the hospital, was making great efforts to follow up patients at their homes.”

The executive said the notion that Tana River was an insecure county was untrue, noting that there were no incidents that could indicate that the doctors were not safe.

“Tana River is one of the safest places because we have not had any incidents that could be viewed as a threat to the security of the doctors,” she said.

When the doctors were withdrawn in April, Tana River county commissioner Oning’oi ole Sosio said the action had been taken as a security measure following the abduction of their colleagues in Mandera.

Before they were withdrawn, the two Cubans had blended well with residents and local leaders had nicknamed them Bagana and Harufa after the former acting county secretary Salim Bagana and county Public Service Management executive Harufa Algi.