Agricultural data centre to start work in July

The first agricultural data centre will be ready by July, Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation director has said.

Speaking during the Dell global forum Nairobi chapter, Karlo ICT director Boniface Akuku said the data platform will incorporate sensor technology and real time data collection to provide solutions.

The centre will have an algorithm of when it is going to rain and the precise amount of rain expected. He said the intervention will eliminate the effects of the sudden climate change on food production.

He said the data centre will be important in planning on precision agriculture involving data on soil structure.

This will be at the heart of increased food production as it will determine what crops to be planted and when to be planted.

Data solutions will improve the digital economy in Kenya by using data for innovation hence new business models in agriculture.

Digital transformation in the agricultural sector aims at unlocking the value of data viewed as the basic thing emerging technologies revolve around.

“In agriculture,we are between a rock and a hard place. The challenges in the sector today can only be addressed by IT,” Akuku said.

With the digital immersive era, Karlo plans to collect data via the internet of things (IoT) and ultimately increase vertical farming in Kenya just as it is in New Jersey.

“The government is depending on ICTs to develop precision agriculture to ensure delivery of the big four agenda including food security,” principal secretary, ministry of ICT Jerome Ochieng said.