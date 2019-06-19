Close

Carrefour franchisee to open first Ugandan store

• Carrefour will open its first store in Uganda this year, expanding in the region after a successful launch in neighbouring Kenya, the Dubai-based operator of the French retailer’s outlets said on Tuesday.

• Majid al Futtaim (MAF), a United Arab Emirates-based mall developer that holds Carrefour franchise rights in 37 countries.

19 June 2019 - 05:00
Customers walks into a newly opened Carrefour Hypermarket branch at Sarit Centre on April 19,2018
Image: ENOS TECHE

MAF has already secured space at a large mall in the Ugandan capital Kampala and has hired 150 workers ahead of the launch of the store, said Hani Weiss, CEO of MAF Retail in a statement.

“This announcement brings us a step closer towards realizing our long-term expansion plan for East Africa. Uganda is considered one of the fastest growing economies in Africa,” Weiss said.

A second store in the Ugandan capital will be opened early next year, he said. 

19 June 2019 - 05:00

