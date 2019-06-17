Huawei lauded for brand value

Huawei has ranked position 47, up one place from last year in a new BrandZ’s annual Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands.

The study, published by WPP’s research arm Kantar, also presented an eight per cent increase in brand value.

It’s the fourth consecutive year that Huawei has been featured in the top 50.

According to analyst firm IDC, Huawei now boasts 19 per cent of global market share in the smartphone category and was the only smart phone vendor at the top of the rankings to experience an increase in shipment volumes throughout the first quarter of 2019.

The ranking comes at a time when the Chinese tech company brand is challenging a US government ban on its equipment in court, saying the policy is set to limit its global reach.

The ban instituted in May month forced companies like Google to suspend business with Huawei.

“Huawei provided the only highlight from a vendor perspective, posting year-on-year growth in shipments of more than 50 per cent,” IDC said in its recent Worldwide Mobile Device Tracker report.

It further remarked that the firm’s laser focus on growing its position in the world of mobile devices, closing the gap on leader Samsung and firmly cementing its number two position.

The company rose up in rankings from its Huawei’s ‘AI for Good’ initiative that enables Artificial Intelligence in improving life chances.

Recent projects include translating books into sign language for deaf children, reading facial expressions for the blind and diagnosing visual impairments at a stage early enough for effective treatment.