Close

PRIVACY WOES

Google faces privacy complaints in European countries

In Summary

• The criticism mirrored a complaint filed by privacy-focused web browser Brave in Ireland and Britain which triggered an investigation.

• The online ad industry, is expected to grow to $273 billion this year according to research firm eMarketer.

Visitors pass by the logo of Google at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France on May 16, 2019.
Visitors pass by the logo of Google at the high profile startups and high tech leaders gathering, Viva Tech,in Paris, France on May 16, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Google's privacy woes are set to increase after campaigners on Tuesday filed complaints to data protection regulators in France, Germany and seven other EU countries over the way it deals with data in online advertising.

The criticism mirrored a complaint filed by privacy-focused web browser Brave in Ireland and Britain which triggered an investigation by the Irish watchdog last month.

 

At issue is real-time bidding, a server-to-server buying process which uses automated software to match millions of ad requests each second from online publishers with real-time bids from advertisers.

 

The online ad industry, a money spinner for Google, Facebook and other online platforms and advertisers, is expected to grow to $273 billion this year according to research firm eMarketer.

"The real-time bidding advertising system may be broadcasting the personal data of users to hundreds or thousands of companies. This advertising method clearly breaches the EU's data protection regulation (GDPR)," said Eva Simon, a legal expert at campaigning group Liberties which is coordinating the complaints.

The EU enacted the landmark GDPR a year ago which includes fines up to 4 per cent of a company's global turnover for violations.

"Real-time bidding is used by Google and many other digital advertising technology companies. It is time for them to #StopSpyingOnUs," Liberties said.

The other seven EU countries where the complaints were filed are Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Italy and Slovenia.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

Shares in Google parent Alphabet Inc closed 6% down on Monday following reports that the U.S. Justice Department may investigate Google for hampering competition. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Keith Weir)

More:

Google restricts Huawei's use of Android

New designs of Huawei smartphones are set lose access to popular Google apps.
News
2 weeks ago

Trump discusses China, 'political fairness' with Google CEO

Google also issued a statement on the meeting.
News
2 months ago

Apple, Google drop in brands reputation survey

Apple and Google corporate brands have dropped in an annual survey while Amazon.com has maintained the top spot for the third consecutive ...
News
1 year ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by REUTERS Reuters
Business
04 June 2019 - 16:16

Most Popular

  1. High tax burden hurting low income households
    13h ago Kenya

  2. Landlords stare at empty rooms as demand drops
    2mo ago Living Spaces

  3. Paint maker opens showroom in Nakuru
    13h ago Kenya

  4. ICPAK says State must broaden revenue base
    13h ago Kenya

  5. Bond trader Muhoro fined Sh208 million for illegal trading
    2w ago Markets

Latest Videos