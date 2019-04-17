More pain for workers as state defies court order to execute new tax

In April last year, the National Treasury announced that it was teaming up with the private sector to establish Kenya Mortgage Refinancing Company to enable them to build affordable homes for low-cost income earners.

The firm is intended to finance commercial banks and savings and credit cooperative societies to enable them to chip in to President Uhuru Kenyatta's affordable housing agenda that seeks to bridge the annual 250,000 housing deficit.

While the laws are yet to be passed, the Central Bank of Kenya published draft regulations in February this year for mortgage refinancing companies to advance cash to banks for lending to home buyers.

People earning less than Sh50,000 per month will acquire homes under a tenant purchase scheme while those earning over Sh50,000 will qualify for a seven per cent mortgage repayable in 15 years.

According to the Finance Act 2018, employees who are not eligible for the affordable housing after 15 years from the date of making the first contribution will receive a transfer of their money to a pension scheme registered with the Retirement Benefits Authority.

Alternatively, the contribution will be transferred to their spouse or children or the listed next of kin.

Responding to the move, Federation of Kenya Employers termed the directive by PS Hinga and the Kenya Revenue Authority commissioner general as unlawful.

“This is contrary to the court orders which are still in force. We attended court proceedings on April 8, 2019, for the further mention of this case and obtained an extension of the court orders suspending the implementation of the housing levy up to May 20, 2019,” FKE executive director Jackeline Mugo said.

Mugo said that it is on the new date that the case will come up again for mention and further directions on its determination.

Currently, the government makes three major deductions - the National Health Insurance Fund, National Social Security Fund and Pay as You Earn (PAYE).

Some Sh900 is deducted as NSSF for workers earning up to Sh15,000 per month. Those earning up to Sh330,000 are deducted Sh1,080 for the same fund.

For the same brackets, at least Sh600 and Sh1,700 is deducted as NHIF respectively.

Hillary Kipkirui, an administrator earning Sh50,000 at a local e-commerce firm, will have to part with other deductions like Sh6,000 for a bank loan and Sh8,000 for a mobile money loan.

In his case, about half of his April income or Sh24,362 will go into paying loans and taxes.

Like Kipkirui, millions of Kenyans are facing it rough in an economy where household expenditures are on the rise as the country grapples with delayed rains and a rise in fuel prices.

In the last three months, for instance, the price of a packet of milk has gone up by Sh5 to retail at Sh55, while the cost of fuel has increased by Sh5. A 2kg packet of maize flour is now selling at Sh122, up from Sh86.55 barely four months ago.