Jumia defends move to list at NY stock exchange

Jumia's listing at the New York Stock Exchange has drawn mixed emotions among Kenyans and the region.

The E-commerce platform which runs in 14 African countries including Kenya has defend its move despite heavy criticism from the region.

“We listed in a foreign market because that’s the place where people understand the business model best,” Jumia Kenya CEO Sam Chappatte told the Star.

In an interview with CNBC television, Jumia CEO Sacha Poignonnec said Africa lacks enough proper developers and development.

He was responding to a question on why they have their tech tower in Portugal and not Africa which is their key marke.

Following Jumuia's move, the government is likely to lose millions of shillings in revenue due to weak taxation laws on e-commerce businesses.

According to Strathmore University Centre for Intellectual Property and Information Technology law a government’s authority is based on territory and jurisdiction.

This policy blocks out Kenya from receiving the majority of Jumia’s corporate taxes because it’s a German Stock Corporation.