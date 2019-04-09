Shelter Afrique to train on public-private partnership delivery

Pan African housing development financier, Shelter Afrique is set to convene capacity building training for developers and contractors in Africa.

The two-day training in Nairobi scheduled for April 24-25 will provide practical lessons on the execution of a public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

“There is a visible lack of capacity on the continent for large scale development. This course seeks to work contractors and developers through the PPP process, from inception, project implementation and handover to equip them with necessary skills to handle such projects,” Shelter Afrique managing director and CEO Andrew Chimphondah said.

The masterclass will build on a similar one the company held for constructors and developers in Cameroon and will be focusing more on the needs already identified in the market.

Chimphondah said the finance institution is committed to improving and strengthening the environment for private sector participation in Africa, a key plank in the organisation’s 2019-2023 strategic plan.

“Shelter Afrique is confident that through the PPP modality, the private sector will offer a dynamic and efficient way to deliver and manage public infrastructure,” the chief executive said.