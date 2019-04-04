WhatsApp allows users to control who can add them to group chats

• Facebook Inc's on Wednesday changed the privacy settings on its WhatsApp messaging platform, allowing users to decide who can add them to chat groups.

Facebook Inc on Wednesday changed the privacy settings on its WhatsApp messaging platform, allowing users to decide who can add them to chat groups.

The company said the new feature would be rolled out for some users on Wednesday and be available worldwide in the coming weeks.

This announcement comes amidst growing discontent over the world's largest social network's approach to privacy and user data as well as increasing concerns over its advertising practices.

The user inviting another to a group will be prompted to send a private invite through an individual chat, giving the recipient the choice of joining the group. The request will expire in three days.

by Reuters
Business
04 April 2019 - 10:03

